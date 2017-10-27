Mnangagwa’s PG Goba Axed | BREAKING NEWS

Ray Nkosi | There was chaos in the presidium Friday afternoon when the same man whose appointment Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa personally presided over Prosecutor General, Ray Goba, was suddenly fired, barely six weeks after allegations of state capture came to life.

The development comes as President Robert Mugabe continues his purge of all perceived Mnangagwa agents, the first one who was CIO boss Happyton Bonyongwe, with more to be removed in the next six weeks leading to the Zanu PF Special Congress. Mugabe will during these weeks consolidate his hold on Zanu PF with some remarking that it will now be Gushungo-40 as he seeks to recapture the state from the Ngwena’s jaws.

Above is the letter written today and signed by Misheck Sibanda notifying Goba that his appointment has been revoked.

Mnangagwa’s secretary, Virginia Mabhiza, last month dismissed the move to remove Goba saying the outcry only existed in newspapers.

Virginia Mabhiza, said she was not aware of an order to reverse Goba’s appointment.

“I haven’t heard anything like that except for some newspaper reports that the three candidates listed by the Judicial Services Commission for the president to choose from did not score high marks,” she said.

“All I know is the JSC cited him. I was with my boss [Mnangagwa] today at Great Zimbabwe and he did not mention anything about that.”

She defended the selection process that saw Goba being picked for the top post. Mabhiza said the process was done according to the law.

“This involves public interviews and the shortlisting of three candidates by the JSC and the writing of the Cabinet minutes by Mnangagwa that was approved by Mugabe before the gazette was published,” she added.

Mabhiza played down reports that Goba had not received his appointment letter, saying it was just a formality since his appointment had been gazetted.