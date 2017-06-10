Mnangagwa’s Prophet Ditches Ngwena, Anoints Sekeramayi Instead

Ray Nkosi | Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been literary ditched by his prophet Madzibaba Mudzidzi Wimbo (the highly respected My Aaron Mhukuta). Mnangagwa three years ago sought the preachers blessings and heavenly grace so he can succeed President Robert Mugabe. But all that is now history in the bin, after Mudzidzi Wimbo rejected Mnangagwa in the latest twist to the succession saga.

While it was not clear why the preacher has done this, facts pointed to Wimbo dropping a new bombshell prophecy which states that Robert Mugabe’s successor will now be a man whose first name is foreign, pointing to a city that is not in Zimbabwe. Wimbo’s prophecy sparks electricity linking directly with that of Bulawayo preacher Pastor Ian Ndlovu of Divine Kingdom TV Ministries, who also says that God has revealed that a man with humility and “with a name of a city in Australia” will restore Zimbabwe. Both prophecies point towards Minister of Defense Dr Sydney Sekeramayi.

“He has made another prophesy that a new leader will emerge next year, but did not give names. However, he said the new leader is not among the current favourites who are engaged in Zanu PF’s succession battles, but is an outsider,” one of the sources at the secretive Wimbo’s church told journalists.

“The prophet said the person who will next lead Zimbabwe will have a ‘foreign name’ and that there will be great suffering in the country for some months. He also predicted that the army will intervene in politics,” the source further claimed.

“A prominent child of the soil, with soil we are talking about Zimbabwe, with the name of the city which is found in Australia, the Holy Spirit revealed that God want to give this person a certain assignment, a special assignment in the future pertaining to the restoration of this country,” said part of Pastor Ndlovu’s prophecy. He said the video of the prophesy is also found on social platform Youtube.