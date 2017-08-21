MNANGAGWA’S SECRET POISON: Cryptogram

Gerald Hova| What is the substance that was used to allegedly “poison” Vice President Emmerson Mnagagwa? The day went fast yesterday and ended with questions rather than answers. Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa who was said to have been poisoned was found missing at the burial of his top ally, Shuvai Ben Mahofa.

The two are in present day Zimbabwe recognised for their closeness to each other since the days of Samora Machel when they burst into song before the late Mozambican President in Harare.

Fast forward 37 years later, Mnangagwa has become the Presidential favourite and on the 13th while President Robert Mugabe was speaking in Gwanda, he was said to have been poisoned. He was whisked away in an airforce helicopter. By the time he was in Gweru, Mnangagwa was certified to be out of danger. Health Minister David Parirenyatwa says, the VP was a day later flown to South Africa not of necessity but because it was Mnangagwa’s preference.

“This is really to give an update to the country and the nation about the state of the Honourable Vice President Mnangagwa’s health,” he said on Monday 14th August in the video file also published by ZimEye.

BREAKING NEWS – MNANGAGWA RESURFACES MNANGAGWA RETURNS, WAS HE TRULY POISONED? Posted by ZimEye on Saturday, August 19, 2017

He continued saying, “what I would like to say is that he has much improved. I have just spoken with him. He is quite jovial and he is well, really, but he requested, and we have sent him to be seen by his doctors in South Africa where he is now.”

Mnangagwa’s condition was described as Gastroenteritis, an infection that affects mainly kids and which usually heals off without any medication.

This statement was released way back on Monday, a day after Mnangagwa had landed in South Africa.

On day 8 day after the incident last week, citizens were left still demanding to know about their Vice President’s health particularly wanting to know if he was poisoned, and how. If this is true, why has this crude crime been kept a secret?