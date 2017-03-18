Mnangagwa’s Secret Wait

The Succession Question….

By Terrence Mukupe| A lot has happened within our party in the past year regarding the succession question. I’ve seen quite a bit of the good, the bad and the ugly. One thing that has been on the tongue of the generality of the Zimbabwean citizenry has been who is going to take over from my President. We have witnessed situations whereby VP Mnangagwa has had to make press statements affirming his loyalty to his Excellency as a result of the clear savage onslaught on his personhood.

In trying to understand everything that has been happening around our Presidium, I’ve taken solace in the bible. I’ve studied the relationship that existed between Saul and David.

I asked myself, “Why was David so loyal to Saul after everything Saul had done to him?”

Despite the fact that David had so many opportunities to kill Saul and take the throne, he would never do so. The primary reason David was loyal to Saul was the anointing King Saul had received from the Lord!

What I want to highlight here is that from what I know and what my bible tells me, my President is anointed to rule this country. It is up to God to determine the length of his rule. Taking a leaf from David’s loyalty to Saul which was to the day he died, the sane holds true for VP Mnangagwa who has been by his side for over 52 years!

It’s a waste of time for anyone to try and question and doubt the Vice President’s loyalty to His Excellency. The future of Zimbabwe is in God’s hands. Whatever God has ordained is what is going to pass.

David had great faith in God’s plan and timing. As long as God wanted Saul to be king, David would wait. He would not take matters into his own hands!! His Excellency will see out his rule in line with God’s will and it is wishful thinking for anyone to think his Vice President would ever attempt to usurp the Presidency!

Takudzwa Mashumba