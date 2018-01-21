Mnangagwa’s Strange Beer Drinking Habit

By Paul Nyathi| President Emerson Mnangagwa never ceases to appear to be a man of his own character, this after he revealed his rather strange beer drinking habit.

Speaking to state media journalists this week the President revealed that he has a strict seasonal drinking habit which has him take alcohol during the first half of the year and doesn’t touch alcohol during the last half.

President Mnangagwa said his drinking habit came from a vow that he made at the hype of the liberation struggle in 1978.

“I chose to drink six months and abstain totally . . . No wine, no beer, no whisky, for six months. I took my oath at that time. I have kept it up to today,” he said.

“From 1978 to date, yes, I have kept it up, never broken. This is my wet season. From July 1 to December 31 is six months. That is my dry season. From January 1 to June 30 it’s my wet season,” he said.

Mnangagwa said that he adopted the strange semi-teetotaller habit in Mozambique after he witnessed freedom fighters die of excessive alcohol consumption.

Mnangagwa first revealed this in July, 2015 when he was Vice President during his official visit to China while touring beer manufacturing giant Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd.

After he was taken through the production lines of the brewing company, Mnangagwa was invited to sample some of the company’s beer brands. But after making a toast, he smiled and kept holding his beer mug, much to the amusement of the hosts and his delegation, who expected him to take a sip. Other members of his delegation, including the Minister of Industry and Commerce Dr Mike Bimha, quickly emptied their mugs.

Mnangagwa then explained: “Let me tell you something. I used to drink alcohol a lot during the liberation struggle but abstained after we lost some of our finest men not because of bullets or bombs from the enemy, but due to excessive consumption of alcohol.

“We then sat down as commanders and said can we allow this to continue? Can we continue to lose our men to alcohol?” he said.

It remains strange then how he survived or thought fellow fighters would survive the wet months of January to June.