Mnangagwa’s ZANU PF Fights For Parly Seats

Wilbert Mukori |With unemployment rate at a nauseating 90% and ¾ of the population living on US$1.00 or less a day it is not surprising to read that the competition for public office within Zanu PF itself is hotting up already. When the only sure ticket for a meal going in the country is to be an MP, Senator or at the very least a councillor and abject poverty awaits all those who fail to secure the gravy train seat; the fight for a seat is a life and death matter.

“Several other internal developments point to difficult times ahead for sitting Zanu PF members of Parliament and senators,” reported the Daily News. Reporters do not stab to kill but cannot resist the stab in the buttocks, just to make the individual suffer.

Here is the growing list of demands all Zanu PF wannabe MP or senator will have to negotiate this year:

· Zanu PF Youth League is demanding 30% of the seats.

· Zanu PF Women’s League are demanding a 50-50 representation in both Parliament and local government

· The war veterans were definitely at the coal face in the war to stop Robert Mugabe booting them out of Zanu PF to give the party to his wife and her G40 upstarts. They told Mugabe to his face that they, the liberation war fighters, were the “stockholders of Zanu PF and Zimbabwe and the party leaders and povo were Stakeholders to be hired and fired by the stockholders”. Now that the G40 faction has been vanquished or driven underground or exile, the war veterans will now want a share of the spoils of power. Many of them have lived in abject poverty for decades and they will see this as their last chance to finally join in the looting.

· The top brass in the Army, Police and CIO who played the key role in the military coup, the ones who delivered the coup de grace, that finished Mugabe and G40 have already been helping themselves to the choice cuts, as Ministers, VP, etc. They will not be giving up their new post in a hurry. With Minister of Finance, Patrick Chinamasa, announcing that the regime will be forcing all government employees above the retirement age to do so; many, many more securocrats will be looking at going into politics to escape poverty.

Zanu PF is a party of thugs and for 30 years or so Robert Mugabe managed to keep the peace in the party ranks by dolling out the country’s looted wealth, patronage jobs, the seized former white owned farms, etc. The criminal waste of human and material resource this entailed was not sustainable and it is not surprising that as the amount of looted wealth available started to fall the infighting in Zanu PF started. Looted wealth was the glue that held Zanu PF thugs together, take away the wealth and the thugs are at each other’s throat; fighting over the scraps like hyenas.

Unlike Mugabe who inherited a very rich and prosperous Zimbabwe in 1980, President Mnangagwa is inheriting an impoverished Zimbabwe and a party already fighting each other for the scraps. Mnangagwa is desperate to consolidated his own Zanu PF political base and, sadly, for him has precious little to give away to the ever demanding but wasteful Zanu PF members! The members know they best chance of escaping poverty, which has already claimed so many Zimbabweans, is to win a seat on the gravy train!

President Mnangagwa has talked of 2018 as the year of the people and the country holding free, fair and credible elections. It is just talk! There is going to a free for all, no holds barred, in Zanu PF’s primary elections to select the party’s candidate for the national elections. If he cannot enforce free, fair and credible elections in his own party what hope is there he will rein in those party thugs who consider Zanu PF members stockholders, ordinary Zimbabweans stakeholders and opposition members agents of regime-change foreign powers!