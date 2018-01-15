Mnangagwa, Tsvangirai Visit-More Details Emerge

By Langton Ncube| Presidential spokesperson, George Charamba,has revealed some of the details of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s visit to the former Prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai’s home two weeks ago.

Mnangagwa and his deputy General Constantino Chiwenga, visited Tsvangirai who is not feeling well at his Highlands house two weeks ago.

The three held a 45 minute secrete meeting whose details had been not put in the public domain and has attracted a lot of speculation from the public.

There are rumours that Mnangagwa in the meeting pleaded with Tsvangirai for the postponement of elections, with insiders also saying that the MDC-T succession issue was also discussed.

Responding to these and other allegations the presidential spokesperson,George Charamba told the state media that only the passport issue was discussed during the private meeting.

“What I do know is that the Friday meeting (two weeks ago) between Mr Tsvangirai and President Mnangagwa and Vice President Chiwenga dealt with an issue that was exercising the former Prime Minister — the issue to do with the withdrawal of his diplomatic passport in circumstances that were unclear. It’s not clear who instructed that but the effect of it is that Mr Tsvangirai no longer had his diplomatic passport, which meant he was now travelling on an ordinary green passport — and that meant he was no longer able to access those conveniences that come with the red passport accorded to diplomats and high level personalities by host countries,” said Mr Charamba.

“A decision was taken there and then to instruct the new Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade General Sibusiso Moyo to reinstate that passport and, as per standard when you are being issued with a diplomatic passport, the Passport Office withdraws the green passport. No citizen is allowed to hold more than one passport,” he said.

“Without pre-empting anything within the MDC-T political environment, I suspect that maybe very well where the confusion is coming from. What I want to underline is that it is a false discourse to try and suggest that the Zimbabwean military has a say or a role in determining leadership in opposition politics and I want to stress kuti kana vachiita factional politics dzavo vane G40 yavoka, kana vachiita factional politics dzavo, can they enact those within the framework of levers of instruments that they can control and I am very clear the military is not one such lever.”