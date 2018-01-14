Mnangagwe, Mugabwe, And Zimbabwe: Zhuwao’s Thick Darkness

Mnangagwa regime is “illegitimate”, say Zhuwao – we know and so too was Mugabe’s

By Wilbert Mukori| Since the November 2017 coup that saw the removal of Robert Mugabe from the presidency the nation has been bombarded by the G40 members and supporters trying to give their own spin on the event.

“Furthermore, the MDC-T Youth Assembly has correctly set itself the noble, progressive and

revolutionary objective of restoring legitimacy. This recognition that the regime in power and control of government in Zimbabwe is illegitimate puts to shame several senior people who have been shamefully reticent about boldly declaring that the coup perpetrated in Zimbabwe is illegal.

Hava svodi zvachose; they ought to be ashamed of themselves,” wrote Patrick Zhuwao, former Minister in his uncle Robert Mugabe’s cabinet and one of the few G40 leaders in hiding.

Patrick Zhuwao, Jonathan Moyo and the rest of the G40 supporters can witter all they like about the November coup being a bad thing; the people of Zimbabwe and many in the international community view it as a good thing given Zimbabwe’s situation at the time.

The G40 empty heads are telling us, the coup was unconstitutional and therefore the

Mnangagwa regime is illegitimate; we know all that. We also know that Zanu PF has rigged

elections and, in 2008, it even staged a coup to stop MDC getting into power. After 37 years of being stuck with a corrupt, vote rigging, power-hungry megalomania and murderous tyrant and with a real prospect of the tyrant promoting his foolish shrew wife as his successor; the nation breathed a huge sigh of relief when Mugabe was forced at gun-point to resign and his demonic plans come to naught.

The November coup was illegal but will go down in history as an evil to end a greater evil!

It is a great pity that the coup was carried out by thugs, the same thugs who have behind all the vote rigging, coup and all that jazz, and was therefore never going to deliver any democratic change. The challenge for the nation is to build on the fact that the dog-eat- dog fighting in Zanu PF which has left the party weaker than it has ever been in the last four decades and force through the democratic reforms the nation needs so desperately.

Most of the G40 members have been silenced and are out licking their wounds. Mnangagwa has ruthlessly driven home Lacoste’s advantage by labelling G40 supporters “criminals” and arrest and charge of historic crimes Lacoste members would be guilty of if the shoe was in the other foot! G40 would constitute the greatest threat to Mnangagwa’s hold on power and he, like Mugabe before him, is just using very dirty trick in the book to eliminate the opposition and thus maintain the de facto one-party dictatorship.

There few G40 members who have got away Patrick Zhuwao and Jonathan Moyo will vent their frustration at having lost power, looted wealth; they can make Lacoste people uncomfortable in their ivory tower but they will not unseat them. Meanwhile it is the G40 members who are living in fear of dear life like a mouse whose world is a mine-field of deadly snakes!

“The MDC-T Youth Assembly has provided very important lessons this week over and above the principled stand they have taken on the issue of Kudzai Chipanga. They have refused to be fooled by the coup conspirators and terrorist junta and called for a restoration of legitimacy,” wrote Patrick Zhuwao from his new rat hole hiding.

“I hope that my sekuru Chitova Nelson Chamisa will also refuse to be fooled and call for the

restoration of legitimacy by not being part of the subterfuge of postponing elections as we all contribute within our various spaces toward #2018Resistance.”

Poor Zhuwao, he is still labouring under the delusions the people of Zimbabwe loved his uncle Bob an incompetent, corrupt, vote rigging and murderous tyrant. Patrick had tasted absolute power and so too had his aunt Grace; it was her insane determination to be president that gave rise to the G40 faction. As First Lady, Grace Mugabe, had enjoyed a life of leisure and luxury far beyond the means of an increasingly impoverished nation.

At a time, the nation was failing to pay civil servants their merge wages, there was no money to keep even the most basic services such as clean running water, etc.; the Mugabes continued to hold lavish weddings and birth day parties, make as many as five overseas trips a month @ costing US$3 million or more. They live in the US$ 4 billion Blue Roof mansion, have 14 farms and countless other properties and asset.

For the last four years Zimbabweans have been forced to spend must feel like a life time queuing for cash. Grace Mugabe and her family did not feel the cash shortage because they have continued to spend, spend, spend. People read stories of she and her son Russell buying limos worth $500 000 @ one week, the next she is in SA buying a house for her other two sons worth R54 million, next she is buying a US$1.2 million diamond ring, etc.

Of course, Grace Mugabe knew that she and her family would not continue to enjoy their lives of leisure and luxury once Mugabe seized to be President. She could not even bear to think about it and hence the reason she was absolutely determined that she must be President. And whilst she cleared the field of all others who wanted to succeed her husband as President, she vowed he was to remain in office. She would ferry him around in a wheel barrow if he was too frail to walk because of old age or ill health.

It was bad enough to be stuck with her incompetent and corrupt husband for nearly four decades it was the prospect of having this shopaholic and scatter brain Grace as president that really freaked the nation. Grace Mugabe and her G40 supporters gambled on her becoming president and they lost not just the presidency but for some of them like Ignatius Chombo, all their looted wealth and freedom. Zhuwao, Kasukuwere and Jonathan Moyo have too lost all their mansions and looted wealth and only escape with whatever loot they could fit in a suitcase to live the life of a fugitive!

“Asante Sana. Mina lawe silom & sebenzi. Iwe neni tine basa,” signed off Patrick Zhuwao.

The task before Zimbabwe is implement the democratic reforms and thus remove the remaining Lacoste faction from power so the nation can start on the important task of rebuilding this great nation from the ruins Robert Mugabe’s corrupt and tyrannical rule bequeathed the nation. As for you Patrick and other escaped G40 members, we hope you will face justice and give back what you looted from the nation.