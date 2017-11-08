Mnangagwa Actually Escaped To Mozambique, Says Chombo & Kasukuwere Brother

Dick Mafios: Mnangagwa jumped the boarder and is now in Mozambique.

Dr Ignatius Chombo:

Former VP Mnangagwa is understood to have skipped the border into neighbouring Mozambique.

Staff Reporter | Former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fled the country.

There has been speculation that Mnangagwa is “hiding” in one of his properties in Harare, with Savior Kasukuwere’s brother Dickson Mafios telling Zanu PF supporters that the under siege Mnangagwa is now in Mozambique.

Said Mafios, “Mnangagwa jumped the boarder and is now in Mozambique.”

ZimEye reveals the exact spot where the former VP was last spotted while in the escape yesterday- ZOOM INTO SATELLITE MAP:



Mafios also says Mnangagwa must be investigated for embezzling command agriculture funds. Mafios claims contradict earlier reports that Mnangagwa was stopped from leaving the country through Forbes border post.

Local papers also report that Mnangagwa attempted to fly to South Africa on a private jet after developing stress-related oesophagitis and gastritis likely triggered by his expulsion from government on Monday.

President Mugabe this morning addresses thousands of Zanu-PF supporters at the party’s headquarters in Harare ahead of a politburo meeting which is likely to seal the fate of the party’s Second Secretary Emmerson Mnangagwa who was fired from the post of Vice President on Monday.