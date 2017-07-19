Model Heartbroken After Being Lured Into A Sex Triangle By Married Boyfriend

A model has been left distraught and heartbroken after discovering that her boyfriend was a married man.

Kumbirai Ellah Bosha who is also an actress dumped Charles Munemo after the shattering discovery. Kumbirai revealed how she ended her affair with Charles.

“I was in a serious relationship with Charles for one year four months but I did not know that he was actually married. When we started dating, he told me that he was a divorcee, I believed him because we would spend more time together and sometimes we would even live together.

“I had a serious heartbreak when I found out that he was married and as hard as it was for me I called it quits,” she said.

Kumbirai said she got to know about Charles’ marital status after his wife, only identified as Blessing, contacted her.

“I believed everything he told me so I never bothered to check whether he was married considering he is in his early 30s. I got to know about his marital status when his wife Blessing contacted me, it was hard to believe but she had overwhelming evidence that indeed he was married to her,” she said.

Kumbirai said Charles was now leaking her nude pictures which she used to send to him. “I don’t even know why he is treating me like this because he offended me by lying about his marital status and on top of that he leaked my nude pictures.

“I have no doubt that he is the one because he is the only person whom I used to send the pictures to,” she said.

The 21-year-old, who also featured on Winky D’s Chiramu music video, has become the talk of the town following the leaking of the nude pictures. – state media