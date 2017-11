By Staff Reporter|Zanu PF Matebeleland South province has fired State Security minister, Kembo Muhadi, for associating with the former Vice President, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa was fired from government on Monday.

Mohadi’s life has gone for worse after he paid money to dodgy Malawian preacher and Uebert Angel associate Shepherd Bushiri, the latter who promised that he, Mohadi, was going to receive “a crown” at his workplace.

Mugabe accused his long time ally of disloyalty.

More to follow