Mohadi Hits The Road Running

Senator for Beitbridge Tambudzani Mohadi and a local parliamentarian Metrine Mudau have donated food hampers and blankets to 40 people among them orphans and senior citizens in Beitbridge West constituency.

Speaking during the handover of the donation at House of Hope orphanage in Hwunga area, Mohadi said the donation was part of her annual programme to help the less privileged members of the community.

The politicians jointly handed over an assortment of food hampers to the beneficiaries on Boxing Day.

The food hampers comprised; sugar, rice, cooking oil, flour, tea leaves, salt, washing and bathing soap.

“It is very critical, this time of the year, that we remember to share the little resources we get with the less privileged of the society,” said Senator Mohadi.

Beitbridge West legislature, Mudau said they will continue identifying more people in need of assistance in the community, especially orphans, child headed families and the elderly.

She called on businesses and other corporates to consider giving back to the communities they operate in as part of their social responsibility.

More than 500 people have so far benefited from Mohadi’s annual charity programme.

Some of the beneficiaries are from Dulivhadzimo, Shabwe, Malala, Dite, Chaswingo and Lutumba areas.- state media