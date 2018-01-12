Mohadi Now Acting President As Mnangagwa Flies Out

2

By Paul Nyathi | Vice President Kembo Mohadi has been appointed as acting President while President Emerson Mnangagwa Mnangagwa flew out of the country to Angola on Friday morning.

Mnangagwa will be in Angola on a two day state visit to meet with his Angolan counter part Joao Lorenco who he will brief on the political situation in Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa left in the company of Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo and a couple of government officials.

He was seen off from Manyame Airbase by his two Vice Presidents Mohadi and Constantino Chiwenga.

  • Chitambo

    “In the company of………a couple of government officials”!? What a refreshing change and may it long continue. I hope ED will discontinue the demeaning habit of the whole cabinet accompanying the President to the airport and trooping to meet him again every time he travels out of the country.

  • Cde Chaurura

    Kare kwedu people would be bussed from all corners of the country to do some slogans at the airport before H. E. boards the plane.