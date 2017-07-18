More Confusion As Mujuru Signs Own MOU With Little Known Party DARE

Staff Reporter | The coalition drama continues as the road to the 2018 election gets to the home stretch with reliable ZimEye.com sources indicating that Joyce Mujuru of the National People’s Party, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Gilbert Dzikiti of the little known Democratic Assembly for Restoration and Empowerment DARE.

According to the sources the deal was signed at Mujuru’s Chisipite home in Harare this afternoon.

Details of the agreement are not yet available but sources indicate that the agreement is a consolidation of a coalition agreement between the two.

Mujuru recently refused to sign an MOU with members of the Coalition for Democrats CODE at their offices claiming that the venue compromised her position into the coalition.

Mujuru was recently castigated by her party members especially her Vice Samuel Sipepa Nkomo for signing an MOU at MDCT leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s home claiming that it compromised her demand to lead the coalition.