More Humiliation As Tshinga Dube Is Kicked Out Of Meeting,While Masvingo Fires Hungwe And Mangwana

1

Staff Reporter | Former War Veterans Minister Tshinga Dube has been unceremoniously kicked out of a ZANU PF Bulawayo Provincial Executive Council meeting taking place in Bulawayo ZimEye.com is reliably informed.

Sources within the meeting indicated that Dube was excused from the meeting being held at the party Bulawayo offices by other ZANU PF for reasons yet to be made available to ZimEye.com.

Sources in Masvingo have also informed ZimEye.com that the on going ZANU PF PEC has also recommended for the expulsion from the party of heavyweights that include Lovemore Matuke, Josiah Hungwe, Ezra Chadzamira, Edmund Mhere and Paul Mangwana.

Details are still coming through from the two meetings. More to follow…

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • sarah Mahoka

    when people are pushed against a wall they will retaliate.