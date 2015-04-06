Kasukuwere’s 50 Room Mansion Raises a Stink and Tax Payments Evasion

19

Former Hurungwe West legislator Temba Mliswa has dared Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) commissioner general Gershem Pasi to collect taxes from elite politicians like Environment minister Savior Kasukuwere whom he alleges is building a monstrous house with many rooms.

Mliswa said while the revenue authority is making strides at enforcing tax compliance, much revenue is still going unaccounted for through unethical dealings conducted by powerful politicians in the country.

“I would like to throw simple questions, Kasukuwere the house you are building in Glen Lorne, three floors with an elevator and over 50 bedrooms. He owes me $13 000 from service station rentals. How then did he get the money?” queried Mliswa during a recent news conference in Harare.

He added: “Zimra, I mean Gershem Pasi is busy going for small boys, why can’t he go for these big boys. That’s my challenge for Gershem Pasi. Go for these big boys. Let’s see where the money is coming from. The moment that you say I’m now this rich, we start asking have you been paying tax. If you are a true leader you must pay your tax”.

“The other guys who are purporting to be rich do so while Zimra is sitting on millions of what they owe but because they have political connections and so forth, it’s just being put on hold,” said Mliswa.

This comes at a time when government is struggling to meet its wage bill and service delivery continues to crumble at a time when Zanu PF ministers and business tycoons who are well-connected continue to immorally amass wealth.

The youthful politician has been arrested and acquitted several times.

Many believe he is a victim of political reprisals for naming powerful people engaging in corrupt activities.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe being an agro-based economy, Mliswa said it is critical that government does a thorough land audit to ensure that there is fair distribution of wealth among all citizens.

“Zanu PF thinks we don’t know about a system called warehousing being used by the big guys to own many farms. You own it but your name doesn’t exist on papers. The land probe is serious”.

“If I say for example minister (Local government minister Ignatius) Chombo has 10 farms, the Grange in Rafingora that is in his name and has over 2 000 hectares. Then X farm and I believe the system must be able to check that”.

“You will find there is another owned by a nephew who doesn’t have even “O” Level but there are new tractors on the farm but doesn’t have a bank account but you then have to look at the farming activities then compare the individual’s name and capacity”.

Civil society and the opposition have made repeated calls for a land-audit while government dragged its feet until last year when $10 million was allocated for the programme. BY Daily News

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Duchess of FortVic donated PHD

    What do you need a 50 bed house for? Is it a bed and breakfast business?

  • Duchess WaFarouk

    What do you need a 50 bed house for? Is it a bed and breakfast business?

  • John Banda

    When did Mliswa start knowing about this?

  • John Banda

    When did Mliswa start knowing about this?

  • tambu

    kasukuwere is uneducated ,please can someone tell me how he got the money.Escaliers in that house,how is he getting electricity vamwe vasina.Day light robbers.

  • tambu

    kasukuwere is uneducated ,please can someone tell me how he got the money.Escaliers in that house,how is he getting electricity vamwe vasina.Day light robbers.

  • the bigger boss

    This criminal vile fat pig will never enjoy stolen money as mob justice will any day soon be frog marching this ugly ape to the gallows. All zpuffs are gonna be accountable and all plundered loot thieved since 18 April 1980 will be clawed back , redistributed to povo. U included mugarbages

  • the bigger boss

    This criminal vile fat pig will never enjoy stolen money as mob justice will any day soon be frog marching this ugly ape to the gallows. All zpuffs are gonna be accountable and all plundered loot thieved since 18 April 1980 will be clawed back , redistributed to povo. U included mugarbages

  • the bigger boss

    Heard its a harem for his underage sex-slaves

  • the bigger boss

    Heard its a harem for his underage sex-slaves

  • Freedom4Zim

    The Word of God tells us that all these big houses built on ill gotten gains will become desolate. methinks that could well happen. He who has ears hear!

  • Freedom4Zim

    The Word of God tells us that all these big houses built on ill gotten gains will become desolate. methinks that could well happen. He who has ears hear!

  • Freedom4Zim

    @the bigger boss: that house will make a nice clinic or orphanage for the poor! May it be so!

  • Freedom4Zim

    @the bigger boss: that house will make a nice clinic or orphanage for the poor! May it be so!

  • muzaya

    Kasukuwere waparadza ZANU PF nehumbavha hwakadai, saka usataure zvanaGammatox ndiwe mbavha hombe imba iyi wakaba mari yeyouth empowerment uchivaka imba iyi, and Gammatox ndiye akakupinza basa iri nhasi wakumupandukira mese muri mbavha dzauraya economy yedu God will punish you.

  • muzaya

    Kasukuwere waparadza ZANU PF nehumbavha hwakadai, saka usataure zvanaGammatox ndiwe mbavha hombe imba iyi wakaba mari yeyouth empowerment uchivaka imba iyi, and Gammatox ndiye akakupinza basa iri nhasi wakumupandukira mese muri mbavha dzauraya economy yedu God will punish you.

  • Mymy

    This house is not owned by kasukukuwere, I know the owner he might have a similar house but this is bad reporting

  • Mymy

    This house is not owned by kasukukuwere, I know the owner he might have a similar house but this is bad reporting

  • gerro

    Rhodhie I smell your halitosis miles away.