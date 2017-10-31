More Trouble As Jah Prayzah’s Woes Mount

Chaos, missiles and confusion characterised Jah Prayzah’s weekend as “Mudhara Vachauya” hit-maker had a bad day in office. For a man who is currently rocking dance floors across following the release of his album “Kutonga Kwaro” Mukudzei Mukombe learnt the hard way that pitching up late for shows is certainly not good workmanship, when he was pelted on stage in both Harare and Masvingo.

On Friday, he was forced to abandon a show in Masvingo after people started to throw missiles when he was about to perform at Caravan Park. In their lack of wisdom, show organisers arrived with the PA system at around 11pm when Jah Prayzah was scheduled to perform at around 12 midnight. They only realised that they had no cables to put the instruments at around12:45 am.

Revealers who had braved the chilly weather ran out of patience and started throwing missiles forcing Jah Prayzah and his team to abandon the show. Jah Prayzah’s manager Keen Mushapaidze heaped the blame on the show organisers and apologised to the fans for the mishap.

“We had worked with the promoter well in the past so no due diligence was made on this show. It was also raining so it was difficult to put the computer monitors on the open. I would like to apologise to the fans who had braved the not so friendly weather just to see their favourite artiste on stage.

We have talked to show organisers and they promised us to have another gig on the same venue,” he said. Back in the capital on Saturday, in a move many observers say was more of money chasing than entertaining the fans, Jah Prayzah decided to curtain-raise for every artiste on the line up when he decided to perform at 6pm.

He performed in front of a handful of fans just to fulfil other contractual obligations at the Castle Braai Festival.

At the Braai Festival, Jah Prayzah’s band members were stoned by angry revellers as the contemporary crooner also took his time to come to the stage. The band members had gone for more than 30 minutes doing sound check.

As if that was not enough, Sunday proved to be no better day when his former bouncer Chistopher Nyemba and an unidentified woman perished in a car accident on their way to their residence in Warren Park after the show. Nyemba’s father Alfred confirmed the incident.

“My son was coming from a Tarrus Riley show when the accident occurred, they were five in the car,” he said. Jah Prayzah and his Third Generation Band visited the bereaved family in Warren Park on Sunday.- H-metro