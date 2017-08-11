More Trouble For Sir Wicknell As Car Gets Impounded

Just when the public thought they’d seen the last of Wicknell Chivayo popularly referred to as ‘Sir Wicknell’, he manages to throw us a curve and have our tongues wagging once again.

Sir, who has been enjoying recent marital bliss found himself at the wrong end of the city’s by-laws when his luxurious Mercedes vehicle got impounded by a local towing company. The vehicle whose number plate is emblazoned with the name “Sir” was sighted being carted off to car prison after Sir failed to pay his dues.

This is not the first time Sir has suffered such a misfortune, last month the same vehicle was clamped and Sir did not take kindly to his woes being advertised on social media. For all his splendour Sir seems to keep forgetting that he still has to pay his dues even if it’s for parking space. The flashy socialite who has a brash tongue seems to have found his match in the Harare Municipality who humbled him from time to time by dealing with his vehicle. Sir was not available for comment at the time of printing. _ iHarare