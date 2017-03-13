More Woes For Thieving Zim Gardener In Botswana l Latest

,

The 35-year-old Zimbabwean man, who was employed as a gardener has been in police custody after he was nabbed along with three Batswana after allegedly illegally obtaining an Omang and masquerading as his late boss to steal at least P3.9 million from the deceased.

The accused has been charged with theft common, official corruption, obtaining by false pretences and giving false information to a government officer.

When appearing before Extension II magistrate Ntombizodwa Ncube, the accused said that he has learnt of a break in at his house and that he has been robbed. He said that he has not been able to find out what has been stolen and open a case because he is in custody.

“My house has been broken into, but I have not been able to see what has been stolen or report the matter. I plead with the court to give me time to go and see what has been stolen and open a case with the police,” he said. He also said that in the last court appearance, the substantive prosecutor Seeletso Ookeditse asked the court to be given more time as she said that they are working on separating charges and referring them to relevant courts.

He said this could be difficult, as it would now mean he has to travel between Gaborone and Francistown to attend court cases. He further pleaded with the court to assist him get his three bank cards, cheque books and a cellphone (Samsung S7) that were confiscated by the Investigating Officer when he was arrested. He asked the court to set the nearest court appearance.

Magistrate Ncube extended the remand warrant of the accused, but ordered the prosecution to assist him to go to his house and see if he could open a case of robbery.

She also ordered the prosecution to update the court on the accused’s properties in the next appearance. The matter would continue on March 14, 2017. Mmegi