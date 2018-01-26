Morgan Tsvangirai: Its All Speculation, I Will Be Back in Zim Shortly

5

MDC T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has dismissed media reports that his health condition has deteriorated and doctors have given him three months to live.

Mr Tsvangirai has issued a statement saying he is on a routine cancer treatment check up like any other patient and called on people to register to vote and attend opposition alliance rallies.

“It is all speculation. No deadline has been given to me and my family. I am getting routine attention like any other cancer patient and i will be back in Zim shortly. Meanwhile lets all register to vote and those who can attend the alliance rallies. Do not mind the madness.”

  • Observer

    Who spreads falsehoods? Some people are crazy.

  • Tafirenyika

    The fact is, Morgan is terminally ill!

  • eish

    the government must do something about these alarmists tabloids and i said it earlier on that there is nothing like that this guy is going to take the baton stick from ed come july elections and as also accurately predictated by another diposed gvt critic who is in self imposed exile.

  • KudzaiKazonga

    & HE DOESN’T WANT TO PASS THE BATON OF LEADERSHIP BUT TO DIE CLUTCHING IT LIKE A CLASSICAL DICTATOR. ISN’T IT IRONIC FOR THE SO CALLED “DEMOCRAT”?

  • Tafirenyika

    It is, indeed ironic and it impugns his democratic credentials.