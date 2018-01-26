Morgan Tsvangirai: Its All Speculation, I Will Be Back in Zim Shortly

MDC T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has dismissed media reports that his health condition has deteriorated and doctors have given him three months to live.

Mr Tsvangirai has issued a statement saying he is on a routine cancer treatment check up like any other patient and called on people to register to vote and attend opposition alliance rallies.

“It is all speculation. No deadline has been given to me and my family. I am getting routine attention like any other cancer patient and i will be back in Zim shortly. Meanwhile lets all register to vote and those who can attend the alliance rallies. Do not mind the madness.”

