Moses Murandu Gets New Top Award

Zimbabwe born scientist Moses Murandu has clinched another major recognition at the Journal Of Wound Care Awards in London.

The Tsonzo born legend last week Thursday came out winner of the Best Research In a Developing Country. In the other category, “Patient Wellbeing,” he came out 3rd after Helen Cowan and Anne Williams.

A pioneering University of Wolverhampton lecturer who has received international recognition, Murandu grew up in Zimbabwe and learnt his method of wound care from his father while a child.

In 2009 he was awarded the prestigious Fondation Le Lous Scientific Research Innovation Award and £25,000 to continue his pioneering work.

Murandu says he believes “passionately in the healing power of sugar, having seen both the physical and emotional impact it can have on patients who are suffering.”

Last year further clinical tests have been carried out in Botswana, Zimbabwe, Kosovo, and Australia, where many including a colonel in the army, were saved from (leg) amputation.