Mother Gangs Up With Daughter To Thoroughly Beat Up Son In Law

A man from Bulawayo is battling for life in the Intensive Care Unit at Mpilo Central Hospital after his wife and his mother-in-law ganged up and severely assaulted him.

Mr Wilfred Ncube (24) of Nkulumane suburb sustained serious head injuries after he was hit with empty bottles by his mother-in-law, only identified as NaPrivie.

A Good Samaritan took an unconscious Mr Ncube who was lying in a pool of blood on the road near Phekiwe Beer Garden to the hospital at around 3PM last Friday.

A neighbour, Mr Bruce Moyo said Ncube had a misunderstanding with his wife Privilege Facho over alleged infidelity issues.

“When I met Wilfred earlier, he was furious after someone told him that his wife was having an affair with someone in our neighbourhood. He was saying he wanted to beat her up for not respecting him and also embarrassing him,” said Mr Moyo.

He said he warned him against believing his informer who he said was a well known rabble rouser who had caused problems for many families but he would not listen.

Mr Moyo said later in the afternoon he heard that Wilfred was beating up his wife outside Phekiwe Beer Garden.

“It is alleged that the two had quarrelled all the way from their house to Phekiwe Beer Garden and Wilfred was allegedly in a drunken state in the company of some friends.

“With the assistance of his friends, they started beating the wife. Privilege on realising her life was in danger asked someone to call her mother who lives nearby,” he said.

Mr Moyo said when the mother-in-law arrived at the scene, Wilfred started insulting her using vulgar language.

“This angered NaPrivie even more and when she tried to talk to him, he slapped her once and that’s when she retaliated beating the hell out of him,” said Mr Moyo.

A barman at the beer garden, who declined to be named said when the mother-in-law arrived at the scene, the fight turned nasty.

“Wilfred’s T-shirt was drenched in blood and the crowd failed to restrain the mother-in-law who was using any object in sight to attack him. She only stopped the assault when he passed out. On realising that he was seriously injured, the mother-in-law tried rendering first aid and bandaging the wounds,” he said.

Mr Moyo said Alfred was later rushed to hospital by a Good Smaritan.

Bulawayo acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Abednico Ncube could not be reached for comment.- state media