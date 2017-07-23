Mourners Explode as Messenger of Court Descends on Harare Funeral to Attach Bus

There was a bizzare funeral moment as the Messenger of Court descended on a Vainona funeral to attach property over debt.

63 year old Genius Chigwada died and left behind a $41 000 debt with a local bank.

The debt accrued through a loan for farming that Chigwada failed to pay back on time.

On the fateful day, the Messenger of Court attached vehicles and command maize to settle the debt. But it was not in peace. Mourners were outraged. They found the court people disrespectful and condescending to the mourners.

Despite protests, the Messenger of Court continued with his agenda.