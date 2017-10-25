Moyo Blasts Nyagura

The Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development, Professor Jonathan Moyo has blasted the chairman of the Taskforce on Transformation of Higher Education for Industrialisation and Modernisation over a misconception on the role of the taskforce.

This came out at a taskforce meeting that was held at Catholic University today.

Following a recent speech by the chairman of the taskforce, who is also the Vice Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe, Professor Levi Nyagura, as cited by Professor Moyo, there is a misconception lying within the taskforce over the role of the team.

The Minister said the taskforce is not confined to the University of Zimbabwe alone, but comprise of the 10 universities represented.

In the recent press statement by the chair of the taskforce, there are indications that the chairman of the team used the University of Zimbabwe in place of the taskforce, according to Professor Moyo.

The Taskforce on Transformation of Higher Education for Industrialisation and Modernisation, which comprises of 10 vice chancellors from state universities in the country, was established this year with part of its mandate being to help industry and business to facilitate the country’s industrialisation and modernisation programme.- Agencies