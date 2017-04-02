Moyo Bounces Back

Policy Co-ordination and Promotion of Socio-Economic Ventures minister Simon Khaya Moyo says he is back after almost a year on medical leave.

Moyo, who was absent from duty for more than nine months due to ill health, returned to work last week and yesterday told The Standard that he was “ready to run”.

“I am back to work my brother and ready to do my duty. What else do you want me to say? It’s all systems go for me,” he said.

The minister, who doubles as the Zanu PF spokesperson, was reportedly in South Africa where he was receiving medical attention. Yesterday he said he could not talk about his health in an interview.

“My brother, I can’t talk about my health; what should be important is that I am now at work,” he said.

“Are you not happy that I am back? Never mind speculation, I am here to serve my people.”

Misheck Sibanda, the chief secretary to the president and Cabinet had earlier confirmed the minister’s return.

“Yes, he is back in the country but he is yet to report for work. I don’t know when he will come to work,” he said on Friday.

Zanu PF secretary for administration, Ignatious Chombo has been acting as the ruling party spokesperson during Khaya Moyo’s long absence.

Khaya Moyo, despite being away from work for over a year, continued to draw a full salary while he was on the prolonged sick leave.

Critics and lawyers said in a normal environment Khaya Moyo should have resigned or forced to resign after six months, but Information minister Chris Mushowe recently dismissed the assertion.

Lawyer, Valentine Mutatu, said labour laws allowed one to take paid sick leave of up to three months, with another three usually unpaid.

Thereafter, one has to consider resigning on health grounds or be forced to retire. – The Standard