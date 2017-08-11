Moyo Exposes To Mugabe Mnangagwa’s Blue Ocean Strategy To ” Take Over Zanu PF”

The Blue Ocean document has been a source of much contention in Zanu PF and is said to have been authored by members of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association who had selected Emmerson Mnangagwato succeed Robert Mugabe as the leader of ZANU-PF. The war vets came out to air their demand to the public telling President Robert Mugabe to step down.

Chairman Christopher Mutsvangwa, secretary general Victor Matemedanda and spokesperson Douglas Mahiya were allegedly in support of having Mnangagwa succeed Mugabe and are believed to be fighting against G40. This presentation below was made by Professor Jonathan Moyo recently at a cabinet meeting chaired by President Mugabe, as he sought to counter Mnangagwa’s threats against himself and Savior Kasukuwere to oust them from Zanu PF. The document by Mnangagwa allies alleges that Moyo and his Local Government counterpart Kasukuwere who are are identified as G40 kingpins, are using the First Lady Grace Mugabe to achieve their ambitions of ruling Zimbabwe.

