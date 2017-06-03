Moyo Offsets Mnangagwa, As Mliswa Wades In

Staff Reporter | Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa, has come out to support his uncle Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa in his ongoing fight with Professor Jonathan Moyo.

Moyo set the cat among the pigeons in the Zanu PF succession war after he suggested at a public seminar Thursday, that Defense Minister Sydney Sekeramayi was a credible candidate to succeed President Robert Mugabe. Moyo has been under attack in the Mnangagwa controlled state media, with the latest calls for his censure coming from Mliswa.

Says Mliswa, ” Professor Moyo’s attack of VP Mnangagwa and praise of Cde Sekeramayi clearly contradicts ZANU PF’s policy of “One Centre of Power”.

“Accordingly to ZANU PF’s constitution, the VP is appointed by the President, as there is one Centre of Power does this subsequently mean that the President’s appointment is questionable? From a constitutional point of view where does Sekeramayi come from in the hierarchy?” he asks.

Mliswa goes further to question that if the Centre of Power has deemed it fit for Mnangagwa to be appointed as the Vice President then why the inconsistency if the same Centre of Power has also said that an investigation into the ZIMDEFgate scandal should not be pursued and that decision is met with relief from some and unquestionable.