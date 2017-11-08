Moyo Scoffs At ‘Fugitive’ Mnangagwa’s Threats

Terrence Mawawa | Zanu PF chief spin doctor, Professor Jonathan Moyo has dismissed the Press Statement issued by former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa as baseless and irrelevant.

In his twitter message today, Moyo said no sane person would lose sleep over Mnangagwa’s empty threats.

Moyo said Zanu PF had one centre of power, Mugabe and Mnangagwa’ s attempt to topple the veteran ruler had backfired.

“The difference between a Press Statement issued by a fugitive in the luxury of 5 star hotel in a foreign country and Zanu PF is like that of day and night.

Zanu PF is the people whose one centre of power is President Mugabe who has asserted the people’s authority,” said Moyo.

In his speech Mnangagwa chronicled his long standing relationship with Mugabe and said he would return to Zimbabwe soon to take on Mugabe.

Mnangagwa said true Zanu PF Cadres would never allow Grace Mugabe to destroy the revolutionary party.