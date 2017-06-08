Moyo Snubs Mahere

Professor Jonathan Moyo has cancelled his much publicised interview with Advocate Fadzayi Mahere. The #ThisFlag media team apologised saying “It is with great regret that we announce the cancellation of tonight’s scheduled interview with Professor Jonathan Moyo. Due to the issues stated below, Professor Moyo has declined to be a guest on the show this evening:

1. Logo placement. Professor Moyo feels that he has been misrepresented as the host of the show due to the placement of twitter and youtube logos on the posters which he feels suggest that the channels that will be used to deliver the show are his rather than Fadzayi Mahere’s.

2. Live broadcast. The show is broadcast via Facebook Live on Thursdays at 7pm. Where it is possible we have guests live and where it is not, questions are curated from those shared by the audience below the promotional posters and the show is pre-recorded. No edits are made to the content of the show, it is recorded as one live take and edited in as far as lighting and camera optics are concerned. This methodology has been used to improve the quality of the broadcast where we are unable to film from a location with suitable internet as this show is currently unfunded. The posters are attached below for the sake of transparency. Our production team has made every effort to assure Professor Moyo that these issues would be rectified and have offered to adjust all communication accordingly however, he felt that these mistakes demonstrated malice and incompetence on the part of the technical team and has thereby declined to appear on our programme as of this morning. Our sincere apologies to our viewers for failing to bring you a show this evening. We thank you for your continued support and engagement. We hope that we can bring you more issue driven content going forward as we innovate and attempt to find answers to some of the challenges facing our nation. With thanks, Production team, “Speak Freedom”