Moyo Watches As Mugabe “Anoints” More Vendors

The Chancellor of the Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE) President Robert Mugabe has conferred degrees to 1 965 students who have graduated from the faculties of science education, science, agriculture and environmental science, commerce, social sciences and humanities.

It is the 16th graduation of BUSE since it attained university status in 1996 as a university college of science education with 125 students.

BUSE is an offshoot of the Zimbabwe-Cuba Science Teacher Training Programme which discontinued in Cuba following economic challenges that were confronting the Caribbean nation.

The university has an enrollment of 6000 with 60 percent doing science degrees in line with its mandate.

In his report at the graduation ceremony, BUSE Vice Chancellor Professor Eddie Mwenje said this year’s ceremony has produced the highest number of science teachers, 779 of them making the institution the highest producer of science teachers in the country.

The university has made strides in research in the production of drugs after it produced patents on snake bite antivenoms.

The institution has entered into partnership with a local mobile phone provider for production of stoves and other gadgets at a Msasa factory in line with the agenda on the transformation of higher and tertiary education for industrialisation.

It is also at an advanced stage of assessing the possible cure for Newcastle virus that is responsible for huge losses in the poultry industry.

The development will be a major breakthrough for the poultry industry.

The discovery may open up new avenues and greater understanding on how to deal with other viruses that attack animals and humans.

Among those who attended the ceremony are Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo, his deputy Dr Godfrey Gandahwa, the Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Advocate Martin Dinha, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere, Zanu PF officials, legislators from the province and parents of the graduands who joined to celebrate the achievements of their children.