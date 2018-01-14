Moyo’s “Bloodshed” Threats Must Be Taken Seriously

6

The flying of brickbats between Zimbabwe’s political foes — the vanquished G40 and their Lacoste rivals — following the fall of the former and ascendency to power of the latter, can be understood and expected.

What, however, becomes cause for great concern and alarm is the escalation of their verbal showdown into threats of national bloodshed. Politicians have the right to exchange blows for power; tear each other apart even, just as it is the right of citizens to ultimately decide whom they want to rule them. But, when power-hungry politicians seek to invite bloodshed onto the citizenry, it becomes a totally different story.

One of the leaders of the G40 faction, Professor Jonathan Moyo, who still leads his team in the verbal confrontation between the Zanu PF rivals, threatened on Friday night in an interview with an international media organisation Reuters, that there was going to be bloodshed in Zimbabwe “as sure as the sun will rise tomorrow” if the current leadership of Emmerson Mnangagwa is not removed.

In his chilling warning that spoke of guns and blood, he declared that “conflict floodgates” would open, unless the United Nations and the African Union intervened and removed the current government which took over power from the Robert Mugabe regime through a popular uprising triggered by the military end of last year.

“If you don’t intervene when there has been such an outrageous, brazen attack on a constitutional order, you are simply opening the floodgates to conflict,” Moyo said.

“If they don’t act, just as the sun will rise tomorrow, Zimbabwe will be another Somalia. There will be bloodshed.”

These Moyo utterances amount to a declaration of war, and the bloodshed he alludes to here is not the blood of political leaders like him, but that of the ordinary citizen who benefits nothing out of the power-hungry acts of these war mongers.

Zimbabweans participated in and celebrated the removal of former president Mugabe. What they loved most about it, and which the world saluted, was the peaceful and bloodless nature of the exercise.

If those that were removed from power, including Moyo and his G40 group, feel what happened was unlawful, wrong, unfair or are simply unhappy about the whole thing, they are free to raise the issue with the continental and world bodies, as Moyo has been trying to do ever since their ejection from power.

What is certainly unlawful, wrong, unfair and unacceptable is for Moyo and his friends to seek to invite war and bloodshed on the peaceful people of this country.

The words that Moyo and friends are using — “conflict floodgates” and “bloodshed” — amount to treasonous acts which put the lives of Zimbabweans in danger. It would be folly therefore, for the United Nations, the African Union and indeed the government of Zimbabwe to ignore these serious threats or warnings.STANDARD

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Bluntboy

    The only treasonous act hear is the Coup, no need to be silly about this.

  • tandee

    Jonso must start to recruit for another liberation war. There are so many Stressed and jobless people who would support and join such a project, for want of something to do. Mazimba takapusa. Tinoda zvemahara. Fight for this country. Inotorwa neropa.

  • zim citizen

    Uku ndo kuvukura kuye.

    Anyway, Mugabe was long overdue, Pple of Zim needed a change of the leader to someone who have fresh mind and ideas but not Grace mugabe.

  • Grace Mugabe hure

    Barking barking on and on Janathan. Wakutopenga iwe. Gay40 you lost big time. Elections coming soon urikutyeyi kuti wabviswe ne ma elections. Kamusoro

  • mai Chibwe

    Mnangagwa on his way out threatened violence. He came back and did what he threatened. I think that was about three weeks? Jonathan Moyo et al have been out for 2½ months now. When are they coming to carry out what they threaten. We need some action please Mr Moyo. Come on you looted the Kenyan funds, You looted the Witts Uni funds, You looted the Zim gov funds. You must have millions stashed somewhere. Use that to buy arms from Sympathising countries and come back in two weeks and take over. Case closed. If you have no ready cash to dish out, nobody wants to know you.

  • sarah Mahoka

    kkkkkk