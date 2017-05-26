Mphoko Blasted For Raiding Police Station

Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko has been slammed for trying to interfere with police’s work after he reportedly stormed Bulawayo Central Police Station to express his anger over the arrest of several Zanu PF activists following intra-party violence on Sunday.

Mphoko reportedly interrogated police officers and expressed displeasure at the arrest of Zanu PF members aligned to the G40 faction, who were allegedly implicated in the violence that rocked the party offices at Davis Hall in Bulawayo on Sunday.

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) said Mphoko’s conduct was disturbing.

“Such brazen interference with the law enforcement process, regarding political violence is not expected of the stature of a Vice-President of the country,” ZimRights said. “Given that Vice-President Mphoko also head of the ministry of National Healing and Reconciliation, the nation expects him to lead by example in showing zero tolerance to behaviour that imperils peace such as political violence.”

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association’s spokesperson, Douglas Mahiya said it was a pity that Zimbabwe had such kind of leadership.

“This is dictatorship. What will be the work of the officer-in-charge there if the Acting President comes to run his station? Besides, the officer-in-charge there went to school to do policing and the Acting President didn’t go to school to do that. Therefore, what does this level of interference mean?” he queried.

“This is the reason why you see war veterans rising up to speak against dictatorial tendencies by some government officials.”

Mahiya, said as the country moves towards next year’s elections, it was imperative for everyone to abide by the law and stop interfering with the police’s work.

Opposition parties also condemned Mphoko’s conduct. “His intrusion demanding the release of Zanu PF activists who perpetrated violence is unfortunate and regrettable in that this is clear interference with the police who are supposed to be independent and that it casts doubt on whether the 2018 elections will be free,” NPP spokesperson Gift Nyandoro said.

“What it simply demonstrates is that the police are operating on the whims of Zanu PF.”

PDP spokesperson, Jacob Mafume said: “Mphoko must understand that the law is not for his friends. He cannot be in the habit of thinking the police cannot arrest his friends.”

Transform Zimbabwe leader, Jacob Ngarivhume said the incident showed Zanu PF has lawless.

“It shows that this party has no respect at all for the rule of law. This behaviour at the highest level of the party shows that they are the same as their supporters, who terrorise innocent citizens. Zanu PF is a violent organisation and it will take real fortitude in the people of Zimbabwe to overcome them.”

MDC spokesperson, Kurauone Chihwayi said the police should arrest all perpetrators of violence without fear of the Vice-President.

But Zanu PF Bulawayo provincial secretary for security, George Mlala accused the police of failing to remain impartial while dealing with investigations into the violence.

“From what we see, the police have taken sides in these factional wars in the party. They are not being professional. Unless they have an explanation which makes sense, that is what we believe,” he said. – Newsday