Mphoko Fled To Botswana? | MNANGAGWA NEPHEW REVEALS MUGABE’S RESIGNATION AWAITED

06.10am – UPDATE: Other ZANU PF sources have revealed Mphoko is truly outside the country although they suggested he could either still be in Japan where he had traveled, or then afterwards flew to Botswana.

Staff Reporter| As the situation got worse for the ZANU PF G40 faction last night, Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko was reported missing.

Impeccable sources close to the military claimed to ZimEye Mphoko has fled to neighbouring nation Botswana. “He has fled to Botswana, they released him, and this is so that in the days running up to congress there is no VP because Mphoko becomes the President under the constitution right now,” they said.

They explained to ZimEye that the set up is to ensure that expelled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa through a Mugabe resignation smoothly rises to the position of substantive Head Of State without hindrance.

The issue of Mugabe’s resignation was fully confirmed by Mnangagwa’s nephew to ZimEye.com last night. The Norton MP, Temba Mliswa who also spoke to the South African ANN7, told ZimEye Mugabe’s resignation is the last step needed to obtain the final outcome.

When asked by ZimEye to explain by what mode of transport Mphoko used to travel to Botswana as alleged, they said they were not sure whether it was by air or by road.

Into last night, there were delays in achieving this as Mugabe refused to resign. The Generals need Mugabe to do this in order to obtain moral and legal legitimacy for the military take over. But Mugabe by last night was still refusing to bow.

Analysts say this impasse leaves the army with no option but to up the tempo with some suggesting a state of emergency might soon be declared. But the crisis is now on who has powers to declare it, since according to the law only Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko can do so besides Mugabe – meaning the army generals are caught between a rock and a very hard place for the simple reason that should they appear to the international community to be effecting emergency measures such as marshal law that destroys their legal legitimacy paving the way for international military intervention. At present South African President Jacob Zuma is on the side of an international military intervention by force. These are controls that Mugabe had years before provided for his cushion.

ZimEye can also reveal there are opposition leaders being roped in to legitimise the government take-over.