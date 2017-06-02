Mphoko Robbed

Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko has been robbed.

Mphoko’s Choppies till operator was arrested for cloning a bank card and using more than $500 leaving the owner with only $12.

On 17 May Ziggy Moyo who is employed at Choppies Salmart Entumbane allegedly used the forged card on a Point of Sale machine at his workplace and swiped cash amounting to $250.

On the same day the accused and his accomplices who are unknown are said to have gone to Engen garage Fife Street Bulawayo and purchased fuel worth $220 using the same card.

Moyo went on to Greens supermarket Jason Moyo Street and bought goods worth $54. He was caught after Obrine Matre of Seke, Chitungwiza (the owner of the card that was forged) checked hi balance on the next day and discovered that only $12 was left, contrary to what he expected. Matare immediately lodged a complaint with CABS at their Kwekwe branch and was given a bank statement which reflected three Point of Sale transactions which were done in Bulawayo namely Choppies, Engen Garage and Greens supermarket which were not known to him. A forensic investigation was carried out and it was discovered that Moyo was the culprit. He was identified in the process of swiping through a Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage installed in the supermarket and was also identified by his workmates as the one who did the transactions suing the cloned bank card. He appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Tinashe Tashaya on charges of fraud. Moyo was remanded in custody to a later date.- state media