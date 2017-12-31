Mphoko To Get Mnangagwa’s Salary?

By Dorrothy Moyo| The mastermind of the G40 faction and the brains behind the Blue Ocean document, former Vice President Phelekezela Mpoko could soon get a retirement package that includes the current president’s salary or that of a sitting Vice President.

This was revealed two days ago. Constitutional lawyer, Lovemore Madhuku said this should happen no matter how long the man served as Vice President. “What defines a term is a constitutional instrument. The Constitution does not require any Vice President to have served any term. The Constitution requires a Vice President to have been a Vice President.

 

“He is entitled to his full benefits in terms of the law. It doesn’t matter how long he served.

 

“Even a person who has be a Vice President for two hours qualifies for full benefits. The constitutional provision states that a President and a Vice President upon leaving office are entitled to the same salary as the serving President or Vice President for the remainder of their life.”

