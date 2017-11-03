Mpofu Clashes With Chihuri Over Road-Blocks

By Staff Reporter- Home Affairs Minister, Obert Mpofu, has criticised the Zimbabwe Republic Police for harassing tourists at road-blocks.

Police continue to mount countless road-blocks in the country’s high ways where they harass motorists who include diplomats and tourists by forcing them to pay spot fines for petty traffic offences.

This is continues to happen despite President Robert Mugabe’s recent directive to the ZRP Commissioner General, Augustine Chihuri to reduce these road-blocks.

Addressing delegates at the inaugural tourism security and enablers conference in Harare, Thursday, Mpofu said the police should stop harassing tourists at road-blocks.

“I have stopped at roadblocks with foreign vehicles being subjected to a lot of questioning. That does not give us a good image as a destination for tourism,”said Mpofu.

“We can try to please each other by wrong statistics, but the end result is that you are not attracting investment. We can deal with each other as locals, but when it comes to outsiders, let’s behave differently.

“There can be issues of impropriety, but you cannot punish tourists on the basis of that. We need to improve our systems. Politics yes, but we are tired of politics. Yes, I am a politician, but let’s allow those that want to create an environment that is successful economically to do those things, ”he said.

-State media