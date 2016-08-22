Mr ‘Bean’ Jets Into Harare

Pakistani comedian, Mr Pak Bean [real name: Asif Muhammad] has jetted in Harare for his maiden performance on September 3 at the Harare International Conference Centre.

The look-alike of British comedian, Rowan Atkinson, popularly known as Mr Bean in the popular British sitcom of the same name, Mr Pak Bean arrived in Harare this Monday evening ahead of the comedy show dubbed Splash Comedy Night.

At the show, Mr Pak Bean will share the stage with local award-winning comedian Doc Vikela and Simba the Comic King.

Concert spokesperson, Agrippa Juma said Mr Pak Bean’s first public appearance would be at the Harare Agricultural Show tomorrow. The organisers have scheduled shows that would ensure that Zimbabweans get a chance to meet and chat with the comedian. State Media