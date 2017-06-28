Mr Ndavarombe Blows Out, Says: “Mugabe Is Dishing Out 20,000 Free Stands This Week So You Must All Come”

Youths should attend the upcoming Mugabe rally in Masvingo because they will be given up to 20,000 free stands, Zanu-PF’s Masvingo provincial youth chairperson, Nobert Ndaarombe says.

President Mugabe is set to unveil nearly 20 000 free residential stands for youths in Masvingo when he undertakes the third leg of the Presidential Youth Interface Rallies slated for Friday at the open space near Mucheke Stadium, the state media reports.

FULL TEXT: Speaking to journalists after a tour of the site of residential stands in Chiredzi over the weekend, Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial youth chairperson Nobert Ndaarombe said registration for youths in need of the residential stands had started.

He said as youths, they would come in their numbers to attend the rally on Friday. “We are very thankful to President Mugabe who saw it fit for youths in Masvingo province to be proud landlords by giving us residential stands for free,” said Ndaarombe.

“To tell you the truth, surveyors have already finished mapping in Masvingo’s Clipsham Farm and in Chiredzi’s Buffalo Range where we received 100 hectares for free just for youths to build houses,” said Ndaarombe.

He said they were waiting for allocations of land from other districts in the province which were finalising their mapping.

“We are in communication with other districts such as Zaka, Bikita and Mwenezi so that all youths from across the province will benefit from this scheme,” said Ndaarombe.

“We are looking at about 3 000 beneficiaries in each district and we expect maps and sketch outlines to be ready before the 30th (of June), so that President Mugabe can see the fruits of his initiatives while he unveils the project.”

Zanu-PF national youth executive member and Central Committee member Martin Zinyoro, who was also present during the tour, said they wanted everyone to know the site of their residential stands by the end of July.

He said the youths were geared to participate in Zim-Asset, in which Masvingo is expected to build 20 269 houses by 2018. “As you know, under Zim-Asset’s National Housing Delivery Programme, Masvingo must develop 20 000 houses,” said Zinyoro. “We want all these to be developed by youths. The other developments (on individual residential) which have already been made will be a bonus to what you are going to witness from Masvingo.”

President Mugabe has already held two other highly successful interface rallies with the youths in Marondera, Mashonaland East and in Mutare, Manicaland provinces. – state media