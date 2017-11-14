Mt Hampden Accident Victims Named

Police have identified six people who perished last Friday in Mt Hampden when a vehicle they were travelling in rammed a goods train.

Acting senior staff officer (Press and Public Relations) to the Commissioner-General of Police Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said: “The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to inform the nation that six people who were killedin a road accident which occurred at the 16km peg along Lomagundi Road on November 10 at 5am have since been identified.”

“They are Zachariah Chindundundu (50), Clever Jacob (77), Francisco Zvita (86) all of Warren Park, Harare, Amon Chineka (51) of Zengeza, Chitungwiza, Charles Taderera (50) of 8129 Cold Comfort, Harare and Luke Mhike (64) of 13648 Kuwadzana Extension Phase 4, Harare.”

He urged motorists to observe road traffic signs. “Police continue to urge motorists to observe road traffic signs and signals and to value life. They should not overtake other drivers at road-rail crossings and ensure windows are opened to enable them to hear the train sounds,” he said.

According to relatives, the six were all retirees and fishermen. They were on their way to a fishing expedition.- state media