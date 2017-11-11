Mthwakazi Endorses Mujuru

Staff Reporter |In an extremely unexpected move, a Matabeleland pro Mthwakazi restoration pressure group has appeared at a Joyce Mujuru led People’s Rainbow Coalition launch rally endorsing the coalition as the real coalition of the people of Zimbabwe.

Addressing the launch rally of the coalition in Bulawayo on Saturday afternoon, Ibheshu Likazulu Chairman Musso Fuzwayo said that they are very pleased as the people of Mthwakazi to see the coming together of the four political parties in the coalition.

The coalition brings together the Joice Mujuru led National People’s Party, Lucia Mativenga led People’s Democratic Party splinter faction and two minor parties ZUNDE and DARE.

Fuzwayo who himself was until recent a member of the Mujuru led NPP told the gathering that they hoped to see the coalition bring together the people of Zimbabwe and not just the leaders of the parties.

“We sincerely hope that this coalition will indeed be a coalition bringing together the people and not just the leaders of the parties.

Fuzwayo urged the coalition not to follow the ZANU PF one centre of power principle and bring power to the masses.

“We do not want to see another party that will be run with one centre of power like we see happening in another party,” said Fuzwayo in reference to ZANU PF.

Ibhetshu Likazulu pressure group is known for its very radical approach on Mthwakazi restoration principles and stance on Gukurahundi atrocities issues.

Much of Mthwakazi restoration pressure groups and political movements in Matabeleland are known of a heavy stance against Mujuru who they accuse of having played a major role in the 1980s Gukurahundi attrocities.

The coalition also got another backing from the #tajamuka movement who also congratulated the parties for coming together and giving a woman a chance to lead the coalition.

Linda Masarira a senior member of the movement urged the cialition members to go out and mobilise people to register as voters.

Just about a thousand people turned up to witness the signing ceremony and launch of the coalition giving doubts on its strength to be a challenge in the 2018 elections.