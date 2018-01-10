Mthwakazi Speaks Of Torture Ordeal Right Under President Mnangagwa’s Nose And The Church

4

While faith-based organisations in Bulawayo mooted the idea of inviting President Emmerson Mnangagwa on the last day of 2017 that together they could thank God for a peaceful transition following a military intervention code-named Operation Restore Legacy, members of Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) were busy plotting an ambush.

And on this day that Mnangagwa came to Bulawayo as a guest at an event meant to thank God, the president was rudely reminded of a dark era — Gukurahundi — by placard-waving protestors from MRP.

While the clergy hailed Mnangagwa’s ascendency to power with prayers for wise leadership, the placard-waving protestors caught everyone by surprise. Southern News caught up with Brighton Ithuteng Sibanda, 36 who is one of the eight protestors who was later arrested and allegedly brutally assaulted.

He said theirs was a planned thing. “When we went in the hall we were about 15 and our mission was to send a message to the president for him to address issues to do with Gukurahundi.

“Part of our grievances was the closing of industries in Bulawayo and prioritisation of employing local people. We also wanted to inform him that local resources should not be exploited and they have to benefit local people.”

Sibanda who is nursing a forehead injury said they had banners stashed in their pockets when they gained entrance, hence eluding the security team.

“Ushers in the hall wanted us to sit separately but we chose where we could be together. We agreed to lift our banners at once when the president rose to address the gathering. Everyone stood up as the president headed for the pulpit.

“When everybody got seated, we remained standing with our banners lifted in protest which then attracted the attention of everyone.

“For about a minute there was silence as the president temporarily halted his speech. He saw that attention had been attracted elsewhere but I doubt if he saw the messages from where he was,” Sibanda said.

He said after security details in plain clothes checked what was on “our banners”, the police were immediately ordered to take them out of the hall.

“While outside we started singing but the army stopped us at gun point. We were then ordered to sit down. Zanu PF youths led by Magura Charumbira and some CIO operative scame out as well and began beating us.

“They lifted me and threw me to the ground and I collapsed.
“They moved us to a secluded place where they continued beating us.
“I temporarily lost consciousness which I later regained after they poured water on me,” he said.
Sibanda said the torture lasted for almost an hour as Mnangagwa continued with his speech.

“During the torture there was discussion on the next step with one senior police officer suggesting we be released but members of the army said we should be taken to the barracks for further disciplinary action.

“We were then taken to Brady Barracks and handed over to the military intelligence department,” he narrated.

Contrary to information that was circulated on social media, the eight were never tortured at the army barracks or at the police station.

“At the barracks they only took photos and recorded all our personal details. At around 8pm the police came and took us to Central Police Station. While there, they denied us medical attention.

“The following day when our lawyer came late in the day, three of us were taken to hospital. One of us had an eye injury and the other lady had suffered back pains and head injuries.”
The eight spent two nights at the police station only to be released at the courts on the third day without charge after the State failed to come up with a concrete charge against them. Daily News

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • magura

    Magura Charumbira the dead bastard son of that chief, this guy was an idiot really ,

  • Mthwakazi

    My Mthwakazi people; ever the brave descendants of our Great King Mzilikazi. We fear no one, least of all Shona Gukurahundis. No investments; no economic turn around; no sanctions lifted. That we shall ensure until Gukurahundi is addressed. You can change your Shona Gukurahundi Presidents like panties – we will make sure that Zimbabwe of yours turns to a desert. Nothing will happen without us!!

  • chikotikoti

    The real idiots are protesters who try to ‘ambush’ a sitting President at a church gathering–as far as the security services are concerned there is no telling what kind of arsenals or any other dangerous gadget such idiots may be carrying. Any breach of the security perimeter of any sitting president in the entire world is considered a direct threat to that president and any threat to a sitting president of any nation on earth is a matter of national security and will be dealt with extreme prejudice to those posing the threat.And all that is covered by the constitution! Fools die for want of wisdom. These people were lucky to be treated with in an iron fist in a velvet glove–it could have been a lot worse–security details could also have been fired for not anticipating a threat to the president. The ‘soldiers’ message to these idiots was simply this: “Get it through your thick heads, if you have a just cause find a constitutional channel to present it!” And it boggles the mind that somebody should storm the president in a church service-was this the only way to express themselves?? Only 15 people? What about the thousands of innocent men and women who were just worshipping in peace-dont they have any rights?

  • Ngoni Chivizhe

    You were very lucky you tribalist to come out unscathed. Why were you not taking your issues to Mugabe who killed your relatives with his Gukurahundi. Mugabe refused to apologise, but you voted for him, Didn’t you? Now you wait for Munangagwa to be in power and you brook your nonsense. Munangagwa was merely the intelligence boss when Gukurahundi happened being led by Mugabe. Infact, you people you will live all your lives in misery because of your warped thinking and cloud cackooland expectations. During the Entumbane war some Zipra forces masacred Zanla forces for no apparent reason. We did not talk about it, and you think those slaughtered were not people. We have reapetedly told you that society dynamics are characteriesd by friction some of which could be fatal, and let bygones be bygones as civilisation deepens its roots in all our societies. But you choose to think that there are some blood that are more special than others. Know that you risk worsening the situation by that type of thinking. But we are not surprised. If your society produced someone in the form of Mphoko, kkkkkkk, then at times you really provide some light moments – as we have reason to think you are a joke