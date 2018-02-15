Mudzuri Clashes With Chamisa On Tsvangirai Funeral

By Langton Ncube| MDC Vice Presidents Elias Mudzuri and his counterpart Nelson Chamisa have clashed once again and this time concerning the funeral arrangements for the late MDC leader, Morgan Tsvangirai.

The two issued two conflicting press statements early Thursday morning.

Chamisa is holding his press conference at the Harvest House offices, while Mudzuri will do his at Tsvangirai’s house.

Chamisa announced on Twitter saying, “The tragic passing on of Pres MT is a huge blow to the party and the nation. As a party of excellence, we will unite, be disciplined & honour our HERO. A special Executive meeting at 10. Presser at 11 am Harvest house.”

Mudzuri posted his saying, “as we mourn our hero, Dr Tsvangirai I want to thank the State for all forms of assistance they have rendered to him and his family and also thank the hospital staff and govt of South Africa for the services rendered All senior officials to meet at his Highlands home 9:30 am today.”

It was not clear at the time of writing who’s presser would prevail and ZimEye is on the ground monitoring.