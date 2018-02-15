Mudzuri, Khupe Boycott Party Urgent Meeting that Anointed Chamisa

By Langton Ncube|MDC-T vice Presidents, Thokozani Khupe and Elias Mudzuri have boycotted their party’s urgent crisis meeting .

MDC-T’s highest decision making body on Thursday held an urgent crisis meeting at the party’s Harvest house head offices to discuss about the leadership vacuums left by Morgan Tsvangirai .

The meeting also appointed Chamisa the acting party President for the next 12 months meaning that he will be the opposition’s Presidential candidate in the forth coming election.

Chamisa was fighting with his co-vice Presidents to succeed Tsvangirai when he was battling colon cancer.

At the Thursday MDC-Mudzuri and Khupe were nowhere to be found.