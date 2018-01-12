“MUGABE ACTUALLY NEVER RESIGNED?” – UN Called Upon To Intervene As Jonathan Moyo Tells Reuters

“Mugabe’s ‘resignation’ was a lie”

By A Correspondent| Former President Robert Mugabe allegedly never resigned, and the United Nations has been called upon to intervene. Speaking in his latest interview Professor Jonathan Moyo offloaded the emotional outcry saying where is President Mugabe’s resignation letter and why has Mugabe gone totally quiet ever since the coup was executed (nearly) two months ago?

This is prof Moyo’s second interview after his televised BBC appearance, the latter which was his first ever since he fled Zimbabwe in November last year.

Prof Moyo told Reuters journo Joe Brock “Mugabe’s ‘resignation’ was a lie.”

Mugabe’s resignation came in the form of a written statement and he has not spoken since.

“The president was alleged to have resigned. There is no evidence,” Jonathan Moyo told Reuters by phone from an undisclosed location, in one of the first detailed accounts from a Mugabe supporter since the coup.

He continued saying, “it is completely unsustainable for anyone to say Mugabe resigned voluntarily when we know the army took over all institutions of the state and confined him to his residence.

“You have to be applying a Banana Republic model to say he resigned,” he charged.

Prof Moyo also added saying the international community, including the African Union and the United Nations, was making a huge mistake if it legitimised Mnangagwa’s administration.

“This is a military government. You cannot send the arsonists to be the fire brigade,” he said.

He claimed saying the public is currently living in unprecedented fear of the former soldiers who have taken political office but eventually the masses would not stand for an “illegal regime”.

He continued saying, “if you don’t intervene when there has been such an outrageous, brazen attack on a constitutional order, you are simply opening the floodgates to conflict,” he said.

“If they don’t act, just as the sun will rise tomorrow, Zimbabwe will be another Somalia. There will be bloodshed.”

While Reuters failed to obtain a comment from the Zimbabwean government, Mnangagwa’s spokesman the day before fired back at Prof Moyo saying he is blinded by bitterness against Mnangagwa.

Attempts to obtaina comment from the United Nations flopped at the time of publishing.

Responding to Professor Moyo yesterday, Nottingham Zimbabwe Community leader Regis Manyanya mocked the man saying, “Jonathan Moyo must be first grilled on where the abducted activist, Itai Dzamara is.” SEE COMMENTARY VIDEO BELOW