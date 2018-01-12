“MUGABE ACTUALLY NEVER RESIGNED?” – UN Called Upon To Intervene As Jonathan Moyo Tells Reuters

“Mugabe’s ‘resignation’ was a lie”

By A Correspondent| Former President Robert Mugabe allegedly never resigned, and the United Nations has been called upon to intervene. Speaking in his latest interview Professor Jonathan Moyo offloaded the emotional outcry saying where is President Mugabe’s resignation letter and why has Mugabe gone totally quiet ever since the coup was executed (nearly) two months ago?

This is prof Moyo’s second interview after his televised BBC appearance, the latter which was his first ever since he fled Zimbabwe in November last year.

Prof Moyo told Reuters journo Joe Brock “Mugabe’s ‘resignation’ was a lie.”

Mugabe’s resignation came in the form of a written statement and he has not spoken since.

“The president was alleged to have resigned. There is no evidence,” Jonathan Moyo told Reuters by phone from an undisclosed location, in one of the first detailed accounts from a Mugabe supporter since the coup.

He continued saying,  “it is completely unsustainable for anyone to say Mugabe resigned voluntarily when we know the army took over all institutions of the state and confined him to his residence.

“You have to be applying a Banana Republic model to say he resigned,” he charged.

Prof Moyo also added saying the international community, including the African Union and the United Nations, was making a huge mistake if it legitimised Mnangagwa’s administration.

“This is a military government. You cannot send the arsonists to be the fire brigade,” he said.

He claimed saying the public is currently living in unprecedented fear of the former soldiers who have taken political office but eventually the masses would not stand for an “illegal regime”.

He continued saying, “if you don’t intervene when there has been such an outrageous, brazen attack on a constitutional order, you are simply opening the floodgates to conflict,” he said.

“If they don’t act, just as the sun will rise tomorrow, Zimbabwe will be another Somalia. There will be bloodshed.”

While Reuters failed to obtain a comment from the Zimbabwean government, Mnangagwa’s spokesman the day before fired back at Prof Moyo saying he is blinded by bitterness against Mnangagwa.

Attempts to obtaina  comment from the United Nations flopped at the time of publishing.

Responding to Professor Moyo yesterday, Nottingham Zimbabwe Community leader Regis Manyanya mocked the man saying, “Jonathan Moyo must be first grilled on where the abducted activist, Itai Dzamara is.” SEE COMMENTARY VIDEO BELOW

  • Akitondo

    Jonso might be telling the truth – where is Mugabe’s resignation letter…? Is it because someone resigned on his behalf. Kumagumo kune nyaya….Mnangagwa’s own words.

  • Manuel Antonio Noriega Moreno

    who cares?

  • Fair Jungle

    Don’t mind Jonso uyo. He’s gathering evidence to strengthen his asylum application.

  • Bluntboy

    We all know that Mugabe is gagged by the millitary in as much as he was frog matched to cap Chiwengwa’ s wife at the University of Zimbabwe.This is the Mother of all haists

  • Obedient Son of Zimbabwe

    After 37 years of Mugabeism and a few further years of disGrace diatribe I wish to state it here that anything else is PARADISE!!!

  • Obedient Son of Zimbabwe

    It was, as the constitution demands, read by the speaker in Parliament. It was read to the whole world. To think that that letter must be in every Zimbabwean’s post box is hogwash and wetdreaming!!

  • sarah Mahoka

    Zviroto zviroto. This is a none issue becauase kuti asina ngaadzoke aitwe impeach and lose all benefits. Jonso lives in cloud cuckooland

  • Dm

    Obedient son at the moment don’t believe anything that you hear in Zimbabwe. A lot of stories are being manufactured to suit certain people. I handle all information with care. Jonso might know something that we do not know. We never saw the letter, may be the army wrote the letter and told the speaker you read it. Remember juwao once said Mugabe will never resign. Where is grace and how is it possible that with her big mouth she has never said anything?

  • kiddnile

    I do no care where RGM’s resignation letter and I do not want to see it. All Iam happy about is that he is no longer President of our country and that really makes me very happy.Just imagine how great it is to have 8 weeks without hearing the diatriabe from the Malawian.- niece realy niece

  • Chipazhamwongo

    Jonso no-one cares about Mugabe. UN, African Union & SADC all happy Mugabe is gone. Move on Jonso.