Mugabe Afraid Of Jail

Ray Nkosi | President Robert Mugabe is not retiring as he is afraid of going to jail.

Speaking during an interview with the local Daily News, Zapu leader Dumiso Dabengwa said, “He is scared of retiring because of history of human rights violations, stretching from the Gukurahundi genocide to Murambatsvina right up to total economic destruction.”

Dabengwa goes further to say, “So, now he seeks to establish a Mugabe dynasty to protect him, his legacy and his family from the law, should change take place while he is still alive. Resistance to the dynasty from within Zanu PF and the greater Zimbabwe society now makes it impossible for him to retire.”

The Zapu leader explained that Mugabe is at the forefront of inciting Africa to pull out of the International Criminal Court . He is doing this for his own personal reasons, not for the good of a continent that has been at the mercy of ruthless leaders such as him. His fear is to face justice for his dark human rights violations in the event he loses power, which is inevitable.

“Such are the fears of a dictator whose hands drip of blood of innocent Zimbabweans from all facets of life,” said Dabengwa