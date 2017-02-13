Mugabe Alarm Cabinet Reshuffle

Ray Nkosi | President Robert Mugabe is reported to be mulling over a cabinet reshuffle. Mugabe will meet the Zanu PF supreme decision making body this Wednesday for the first time this year, with reports that the 93 year old leader is going to undertake a massive cabinet shake up.

Reports indicate that Mugabe who last year declared corrupt ministers be arrested for at least five years, will use this opportunity to prune and get rid of dead wood in his cabinet.

The state media reports that the party’s supreme decision- making body outside Congress meets after the successful hosting of the 16th Annual National People’s Conference hosted by Masvingo Province in December last year.

Zanu-PF National Secretary for Administration Ignatius Chombo yesterday said the Politburo would meet at the party headquarters.

“The Politburo is meeting on Wednesday and all members should attend and be seated by 10am,” he said. Chombo could not, however, disclose the agenda for the meeting.

The revolutionary party holds the meeting buoyed by its recent victory in the Bikita West National Assembly by-election. The party’s candidate, Beauty Chabaya, romped to a landslide victory, garnering 13 156 votes against the embattled ZimPF candidate Mr Kudakwashe Gopo, who had 2 453 votes.