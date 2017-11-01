Mugabe And Grace Arrive At The Heroes Acre To Bury Muvuti

By Staff Reporter-President Mugabe and his wife Grace Mugabe have arrived at the heroes acre for the burial of Don Muvuti.

Muvuti died at West End Hospital in Harare last Wednesday at the age of 84.

Muvuti was born in Hwedza on June 20, 1933 and did his primary education at Chigwedere and Waddilove primary schools before proceeding to Goromonzi High School for his secondary education.

Upon completing his high schooling he was awarded a Commonwealth Scholarship to study at Aligaru University in India. After attaining his first degree he proceeded to New Dehli University for his master’s degree.

Muvuti became politically active while doing his undergraduate degree and was a member of the African Students’ Association that included the late Solomon Tawengwa and John Mataure, which articulated the needs of African students there as well as being a vehicle through which they canvassed support for the African liberation movements fighting to end colonial rule.