Mugabe And Mnangagwa Same, Same, Says Ngarivhume

Ngarivhume speaks at MDC Alliance Ngarivhume speaks at MDC Alliance Posted by ZimEye on Wednesday, January 31, 2018

Terrence Mawawa | Transform Zimbabwe president and member of the MDC Alliance, Jacob Ngarivhume has predicted a landslide victory for the coalition of opposition parties.

Addressing an MDC Alliance rally in Mutare at the weekend, Ngarivhume said President Emmerson Mnangagwa was a tired horse just like his predecessor and mentor, Robert Mugabe.

He said the coalition would trounce the ruling because the people of Zimbabwe were tired of being hoodwinked by the Zanu PF Government.

“It is now time for serious business.We are saying enough is enough. We know Mnangagwa and Mugabe are the same,” he said.