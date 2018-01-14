Mugabe And Wife Grace Heed To Mnangagwa’s Call Offer To Return $5 Billion

11

Zimbabwe’s former President Robert Mugabe and his family have heeded President Munangagwa’s call to return externalized funds.
In his letter dated 7 January 2018, the Mugabe’s said they wanted to lead the way by returning funds to government coffers and appealed to other high profile government officials to follow suit. Mr Mugabe said he had not been pressured to take this move. He urged all Zimbabweans to work in harmony and support the incumbent President.

He also blasted his former spin doctor, Jonathan Moyo’s statement that the military’s intervention was a coup.’ The military were targeting criminals like Moyo, Kasukuwere,Chombo,Mphoko and others who had infiltrated the party.
Mugabe admitted that the so called G40 cabal led by Jonathan Moyo had endorsed former first lady Grace Mugabe to succeed him.
He however refused to divulge the whereabouts of his wife Grace,Patrick Zhuwawo and Kasukuwere.
It is unclear whether President Munangagwa will embrace Mugabe’s offer or if he will ask his predecessor to surrender more funds purportedly externalized.
Presidential spokesman George Charamba refused to comment on the latest development.- Agencies

  • p.soft

    This tabloid is a sham!

  • mai Chibwe

    Is this a joke? How do you give someone 1o million so that they can return 5 billion? This is a silly article by a silly person.

  • PeterPan

    Is it the 1st of April already?

  • ZimEye

    Zim Eye give us a rest, lies and lies, u are CIO, u are Baba Jukwa.

  • Papa

    By my standards, I am not very
    clever, but I can clearly see that this is FAKE News

  • Chiramwiwa

    Well done cde former president. You definitely led by.example externalising the money first. Hopefully your once obiedient others follow suit too

  • sarah Mahoka

    If indeed Mugabe has offered to pay back that 5 billion that is to be applauded. But just how much had he externalized? That would need to be established before the offer can be accepted as the end of it. He could bring back 5 after taking 7 . 8 or even 13 or even bigger

  • John Whistle

    Fake news

  • John Whistle

    Under the programme you return ecternalised funds not stolen monies. Rule of Law will apply

  • Obedient Son of Zimbabwe

    When Zimeye started publicizing my comments as fact and as the general feeling of Zimbabweans on any respective subject of the day , that is when I lost respect of this online paper

  • Chibwe

    This is just propaganda. If its true then let RGM tell us how much he externalised and how much is he repatriating back to Zimbabwe. It will be strange if Bob kept the externalised forex in cash. Most probably Bob bought Property and other assets. There is no way Mugabe can repatriate $5b cash will he wanted a $10 million cash exit package. This is all propaganda lies.