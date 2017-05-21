Mugabe Announces By-Election Date

Staff Reporter |
President Mugabe has set 15 July as the by-
election date for the Chiwundura National
Assembly seat which fell vacant after the death of
ZANU PF legislator Kizito Chivamba.
According to a notice in the Government Gazette
published recently, President Mugabe said the nomination court would sit this Friday to receive
applications from prospective candidates.
“Now therefore, under and by virtue of the
powers vested in the President as afore said, I do
hereby order a new election for the constituency
of Chiwundura and fix Friday the 26th of May
2017 as the date on which the nomination court
shall sit, commencing at 10 o’clock in the morning, at the magistrates’ courts, Gweru,” read
part of the Government Gazette.
The publication stated that the nomination court
will sit, “for the purpose of receiving nomination
of candidate for election as member of the
National Assembly constituency for Chiwundura:
and fix Saturday the 15th of July 2017 as the day
on which a poll shall be taken if a poll becomes necessary in terms of section 46(17)c of the
electoral act [chapter 2:13]”.
Chivamba, who was also the Zanu-PF Midlands Provincial chairperson,died last month at Gweru Provincial Hospital after a short illness.