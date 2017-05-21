Mugabe Announces By-Election Date

Staff Reporter |

President Mugabe has set 15 July as the by-

election date for the Chiwundura National

Assembly seat which fell vacant after the death of

ZANU PF legislator Kizito Chivamba.

According to a notice in the Government Gazette

published recently, President Mugabe said the nomination court would sit this Friday to receive

applications from prospective candidates.

“Now therefore, under and by virtue of the

powers vested in the President as afore said, I do

hereby order a new election for the constituency

of Chiwundura and fix Friday the 26th of May

2017 as the date on which the nomination court

shall sit, commencing at 10 o’clock in the morning, at the magistrates’ courts, Gweru,” read

part of the Government Gazette.

The publication stated that the nomination court

will sit, “for the purpose of receiving nomination

of candidate for election as member of the

National Assembly constituency for Chiwundura:

and fix Saturday the 15th of July 2017 as the day

on which a poll shall be taken if a poll becomes necessary in terms of section 46(17)c of the

electoral act [chapter 2:13]”.

Chivamba, who was also the Zanu-PF Midlands Provincial chairperson,died last month at Gweru Provincial Hospital after a short illness.